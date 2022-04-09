Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives $87.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.88.

CCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $30,102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,835,000 after buying an additional 299,970 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,364,000 after buying an additional 253,650 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $13,982,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Century Communities by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after buying an additional 184,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCS stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $47.41. 580,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,086. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $46.63 and a 52 week high of $86.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.49%.

About Century Communities (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.