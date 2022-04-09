Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Therapeutics Inc. is a cell therapy company. It involved in developing induced pluripotent stem cell -derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology. Century Therapeutics Inc. is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.57 and a current ratio of 14.57. Century Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $32.90.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.24. As a group, analysts predict that Century Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPSC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,865,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

About Century Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Therapeutics (IPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.