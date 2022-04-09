CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.96

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and traded as low as $1.80. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 14,063 shares.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CESDF. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.18.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CESDF)
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CES Energy Solutions (CESDF)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.