CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.96

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and traded as low as $1.80. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 14,063 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CESDF. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.18.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.49%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CESDF)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.