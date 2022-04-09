Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Shares of Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 56500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99.

About Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

