Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Shares of Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 56500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99.
About Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chakana Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chakana Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.