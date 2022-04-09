Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.57. Approximately 7 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.28.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.