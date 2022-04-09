ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

ECOM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered ChannelAdvisor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ChannelAdvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $476.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.84.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 39.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

