ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $952,512.74 and approximately $23,870.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,551.57 or 1.00112815 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00063276 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00026300 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002007 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

