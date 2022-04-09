Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,801,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,370,154. The stock has a market cap of $330.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 591,615 shares of company stock worth $79,871,232 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.36.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

