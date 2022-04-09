Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,960 iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock opened at $129.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.70. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $119.85 and a 52-week high of $139.40.

