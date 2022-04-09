Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,495,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $58.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.95.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

