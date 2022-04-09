Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Gold Resource worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Gold Resource by 12.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 295,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 32,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gold Resource by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 16,949 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gold Resource by 127.2% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 422,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 236,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gold Resource by 26.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 821,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 171,752 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Gold Resource by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GORO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $2.37 on Friday. Gold Resource Co. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

