Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $661,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,120,000. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,869,000 after acquiring an additional 47,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $99.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $97.62 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.62%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

