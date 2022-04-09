Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $133.34 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $118.60 and a one year high of $177.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

