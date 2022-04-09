Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VONG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,147 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,231,000 after buying an additional 2,968,859 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $69.33 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $62.77 and a fifty-two week high of $80.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

