Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,017 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $85.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.65. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $77.68 and a twelve month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

