Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 971 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after buying an additional 398,619 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $109.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.52. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $93.14 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

