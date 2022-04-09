Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.84.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

CHP.UN opened at C$15.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.85. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1 year low of C$13.88 and a 1 year high of C$15.90. The stock has a market cap of C$5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 226.00.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.