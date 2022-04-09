Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ciena by 6.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,873,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $198,900,000 after buying an additional 248,680 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 11.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,867,000 after purchasing an additional 381,729 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Ciena by 6.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,510,000 after purchasing an additional 178,575 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 20.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after purchasing an additional 523,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ciena by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,936,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after purchasing an additional 284,184 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $247,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,091 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. B. Riley upped their price target on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $58.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.16. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. Ciena’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

