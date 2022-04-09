Citigroup Lowers BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $43.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 225,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in BorgWarner by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 16,214 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

