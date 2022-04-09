Citigroup Lowers Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $27.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $28.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.46.

Shares of LEVI opened at $18.79 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $316,425.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

