Citigroup Lowers Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $145.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $157.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

Shares of PII stock opened at $104.55 on Thursday. Polaris has a 12-month low of $99.68 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Polaris by 64.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Polaris by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Polaris by 3.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 31.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

