Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 128.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,399 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,901 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTXS. Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

CTXS remained flat at $$101.29 on Friday. 534,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.03. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $144.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

