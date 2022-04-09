Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 382.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $101.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.03. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $144.47.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTXS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

