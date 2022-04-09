Civitas (CIV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $43,586.27

Civitas (CIV) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $43,586.27 and $29.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00018428 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,544,886 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.