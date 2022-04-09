Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $7.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.26. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 36.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. Clean Energy Fuels’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

