Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $205.74 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) will post sales of $205.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $206.70 million. Cloudflare posted sales of $138.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year sales of $930.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $929.00 million to $933.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $781.74 million to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cloudflare.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NET traded down $2.59 on Monday, reaching $109.77. 2,379,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,476,259. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.84.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
