Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $205.74 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) will post sales of $205.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $206.70 million. Cloudflare posted sales of $138.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year sales of $930.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $929.00 million to $933.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $781.74 million to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cloudflare.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.61.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $5,743,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $3,191,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,423 shares of company stock valued at $58,266,479. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET traded down $2.59 on Monday, reaching $109.77. 2,379,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,476,259. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.84.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

