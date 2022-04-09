Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,297.84

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,297.84 ($30.14) and traded as low as GBX 1,553 ($20.37). Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at GBX 1,598 ($20.96), with a volume of 695,995 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCH shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.34) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,130 ($41.05) to GBX 2,900 ($38.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.79) to GBX 1,900 ($24.92) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,600 ($34.10).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,917.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,297.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.72.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,646 ($21.59), for a total transaction of £66,909.90 ($87,750.69). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 535 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,283.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

