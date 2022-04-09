Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $71.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.86 million and the highest is $75.30 million. Coherus BioSciences reported sales of $83.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year sales of $309.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.65 million to $320.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $451.31 million, with estimates ranging from $392.20 million to $546.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 224.13% and a negative net margin of 87.92%. The firm had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

CHRS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,420. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Bbva USA boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

