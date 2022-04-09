Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 14,612 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.03% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 87.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 57,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 19,919 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $20.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26.

