Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 5,854 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IXJ. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,689,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,233,000 after buying an additional 484,838 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

Shares of IXJ opened at $91.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.72. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $91.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

