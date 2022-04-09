Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Okta by 334.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after buying an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 41.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,338,000 after purchasing an additional 808,325 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2,405.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,882 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,826,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,581,000 after purchasing an additional 29,609 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 67.0% during the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 931,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,070,000 after purchasing an additional 373,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OKTA stock opened at $142.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.13 and its 200 day moving average is $208.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 1.04. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $287.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.22.
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
