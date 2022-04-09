Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 85,391 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,391 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,523,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $963,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 183,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 29,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 20,461 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

POCT opened at $30.12 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.