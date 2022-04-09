Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.24 Million Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,013 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,644,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,842,000 after acquiring an additional 879,170 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,923,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after purchasing an additional 112,142 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 115,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 66,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 704,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,626,000 after acquiring an additional 63,548 shares in the last quarter.

NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04.

