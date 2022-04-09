Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.44 Million Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 105.45%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPW. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

