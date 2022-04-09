Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.69 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.45 and a 200 day moving average of $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

