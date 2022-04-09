Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 6,371 Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.50% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after acquiring an additional 45,183 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 8.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 261,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 21,078 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 57,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 28,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $18.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

