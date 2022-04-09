Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,045 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of UGI worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in UGI by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in UGI by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 13,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in UGI by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in UGI by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in UGI by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UGI shares. Bank of America lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

About UGI (Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.