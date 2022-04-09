Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €170.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) received a €170.00 ($186.81) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($192.31) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($191.21) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €164.11 ($180.34).

Shares of EPA:ML opened at €116.85 ($128.41) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €127.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is €135.33. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of €106.95 ($117.53) and a 12 month high of €130.85 ($143.79).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

