Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the mining company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03.

NYSE BVN opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.44.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $253.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BVN. TheStreet raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.10 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,844 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 44,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,188 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 52,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

