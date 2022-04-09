Comparing Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) and Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) and Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Codex DNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoya Biosciences -78.18% -47.57% -24.62% Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A

27.6% of Akoya Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Codex DNA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Akoya Biosciences and Codex DNA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoya Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Codex DNA 0 0 3 0 3.00

Akoya Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.29%. Codex DNA has a consensus price target of $15.86, indicating a potential upside of 210.31%. Given Codex DNA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Codex DNA is more favorable than Akoya Biosciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Codex DNA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoya Biosciences $54.92 million 7.17 -$42.94 million ($4.52) -2.33 Codex DNA $11.04 million 13.57 -$38.96 million N/A N/A

Codex DNA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akoya Biosciences.

Summary

Codex DNA beats Akoya Biosciences on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. It offers single-cell resolution with spatial context that provides a wealth of information to visualize tissue organization and disease pathology on a molecular level to understand disease progression and treatment response. The company also provides PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen, or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow. In addition, it offers Proxima, a cloud-based platform designed to store, analyze, and share spatial data; inForm Tissue, an automated image analysis software package for accurately visualizing and quantifying biomarkers in tissue sections; Phenoptr, which provides functions that consolidate and analyze output tables created by inForm software; and phenoptrReports, a software that generates shareable reports and visualizations based on the phenoptr output in an intuitive front-end GUI. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Codex DNA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries. The company also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.