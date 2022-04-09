Comparing Athlon Acquisition (NASDAQ:SWET) & Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

Athlon Acquisition (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Athlon Acquisition alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Athlon Acquisition and Lion Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athlon Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Lion Electric 1 3 7 0 2.55

Lion Electric has a consensus target price of $15.55, suggesting a potential upside of 106.23%. Given Lion Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than Athlon Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Athlon Acquisition and Lion Electric’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athlon Acquisition N/A N/A $1.72 million N/A N/A Lion Electric $57.71 million 24.75 -$43.33 million ($0.54) -13.96

Athlon Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lion Electric.

Profitability

This table compares Athlon Acquisition and Lion Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athlon Acquisition N/A -18.95% 0.62% Lion Electric -75.07% -25.74% -11.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.5% of Athlon Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Lion Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Athlon Acquisition beats Lion Electric on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athlon Acquisition (Get Rating)

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Athlon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athlon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.