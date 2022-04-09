Comparing Longeveron (LGVN) & Its Peers

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) is one of 937 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Longeveron to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Longeveron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Longeveron has a beta of -7.08, suggesting that its share price is 808% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longeveron’s rivals have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Longeveron and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longeveron -1,305.13% -61.46% -51.57% Longeveron Competitors -4,344.30% -115.23% -11.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Longeveron and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longeveron 0 0 2 0 3.00 Longeveron Competitors 6000 20506 42906 854 2.55

Longeveron presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.44%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 90.08%. Given Longeveron’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Longeveron has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Longeveron and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Longeveron $1.31 million -$17.05 million -10.74 Longeveron Competitors $1.84 billion $239.37 million -1.76

Longeveron’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Longeveron. Longeveron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Longeveron rivals beat Longeveron on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Longeveron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Longeveron Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors. It is conducting Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in various indications, such as aging frailty, alzheimer's disease, metabolic syndrome, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and hypoplastic left heart syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Miami, Florida.

