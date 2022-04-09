Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CRK. StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

CRK stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $655.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.35 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 195,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.