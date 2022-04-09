Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) COO Darren Serrao Sells 11,700 Shares

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CAG opened at $34.50 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.46.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAG. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 24.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,408,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,999,000 after buying an additional 675,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,539,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,140,000 after buying an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 33.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

