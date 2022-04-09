Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.43. Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.350 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.17.

NYSE CAG opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

