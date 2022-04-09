ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $107.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ConocoPhillips holds a bulk of acres in the unconventional plays of Eagle Ford shale, Permian Basin and Bakken shale. Significant opportunities are there for the firm in Eagle Ford, where it owns about 1,600 undrilled locations that could provide access to huge reserves. Notably, ConocoPhillips has revised its expected 2022 return of capital to shareholders higher. The new guidance is at $8 billion, reflecting an increase from the prior projection of $7 billion. Its balance sheet is significantly less leveraged than the industry it belongs to. However, the company is exposed to oil price volatility since the coronavirus pandemic is still not over. Also, it has been constantly bearing the brunt of increasing costs and expenses over the past few quarters, adversely affecting the income. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on COP. Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.95.

NYSE:COP opened at $103.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.26. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.62%.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $403,551,000 after purchasing an additional 363,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.