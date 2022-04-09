ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,905 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $103.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.26. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.95.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

