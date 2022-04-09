Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after buying an additional 1,702,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after purchasing an additional 910,709 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $87,917,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,144,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,031,000 after acquiring an additional 271,935 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.42.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $244.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,166. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,358.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,688.89%.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.