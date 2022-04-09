Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Truist Financial

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $213.00 to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.42.

NYSE STZ opened at $244.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.92. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,688.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,115 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after purchasing an additional 943,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,636,000 after purchasing an additional 74,833 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,603,000 after purchasing an additional 188,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

