Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after buying an additional 53,338 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. R.P. Boggs & Co. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Construction Partners by 8.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Construction Partners by 15.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 0.98. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $44.99.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.23 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Construction Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.